How to watch Giants vs. Vikings: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Giants 2-2-0; Minnesota 2-2-0

What to Know

Minnesota will face off against the Giants on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Minnesota doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last week, the Vikings came up short against Chicago last week, falling 16-6. QB Kirk Cousins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, the Giants won their last game against Washington, and it was the same story this time around. The Giants took their matchup against Washington by a conclusive 24-3 score. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Giants' win lifted them to 2-2 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if the Giants' success rolls on or if the Vikings are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.95

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Giants.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Minnesota have won both of the games they've played against N.Y. Giants in the last five years.