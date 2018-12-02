How to watch Green Bay vs. Arizona: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Packers vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)
Current records: Green Bay 4-6-2; Arizona 2-9-1
What to Know
Green Bay will be playing at home against Arizona at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point point margin of victory.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Green Bay weren't quite Minnesota's equal in the second half when they met last week. Green Bay took a 17-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota. A silver lining for Green Bay was the play of Aaron Jones, who rushed for 72 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, there no need to mince words: Arizona lost to the Chargers, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 10-45. Arizona were down by 10-42 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
When the two teams last met, Green Bay were in the race but had to settle for second with a 20-26 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.50
Prediction
The Packers are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Green Bay are 4-6-1 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 4-5-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 14 point favorite.
Series History
Arizona have won both of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Arizona Cardinals 26 vs. Green Bay Packers 20
- 2015 - Arizona Cardinals 38 vs. Green Bay Packers 8
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 13 NFL picks: Eagles edge Redskins
The playoff picture is starting to take shape
-
NFL Playoff Projection favors Cowboys
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
NFL Rookie Rankings: ROY front-runners
Ranking the league's top first-year players after three quarters of the 2018 season
-
QB Rankings: Russell, Luck deserve love
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...
-
Tips: Chiefs or Rams, who to trust?
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 13 slate