How to watch Green Bay vs. Arizona: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)

Current records: Green Bay 4-6-2; Arizona 2-9-1

What to Know

Green Bay will be playing at home against Arizona at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point point margin of victory.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Green Bay weren't quite Minnesota's equal in the second half when they met last week. Green Bay took a 17-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota. A silver lining for Green Bay was the play of Aaron Jones, who rushed for 72 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, there no need to mince words: Arizona lost to the Chargers, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 10-45. Arizona were down by 10-42 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

When the two teams last met, Green Bay were in the race but had to settle for second with a 20-26 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.50

Prediction

The Packers are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Green Bay are 4-6-1 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 4-5-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 14 point favorite.

Series History

Arizona have won both of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last 4 years.