How to watch Green Bay vs. Arizona: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)

Current records: Green Bay 4-6-1; Arizona 2-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, Green Bay is heading back home. They will square off against Arizona at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point point margin of victory.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Green Bay wasn't quite Minnesota's equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, but Green Bay had to settle for a 24-17 defeat against Minnesota. A silver lining for Green Bay was the play of Aaron Jones, who rushed for 72 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries. Jones has now scored at least one touchdown in the past three games.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Arizona, and their match last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They were dealt a punishing 45-10 loss at the hands of the Chargers. Arizona was down by 42-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The last time the two teams met, Green Bay was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-26 to Arizona. Maybe Green Bay will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Packers are a big 14 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Green Bay is 4-6-1 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 4-5-2 against the spread

Series History

Arizona has won both of the games they've played against Green Bay in the last 4 years.