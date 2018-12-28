How to watch Green Bay vs. Detroit: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Packers vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)
Current records: Green Bay 6-8-1; Detroit 5-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, Green Bay is heading back home. They will square off against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay will be looking to avenge the 23-31 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Green Bay ultimately got the result it was hoping for last week. They managed a somewhat close 44-38 win over the Jets. No one put up better numbers for Green Bay than Aaron Rodgers, who really brought his A game. He accumulated 442 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, Detroit's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They lost to Minnesota by a decisive 9-27 margin. If Detroit were hoping to take revenge for the 9-24 loss against Minnesota the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Green Bay are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Green Bay's victory lifted them to 6-8-1 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 5-10. We'll see if Green Bay's success rolls on or if Detroit are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Packers are a big 8 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Green Bay are 6-8-1 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 7-7-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Detroit have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Green Bay.
- 2018 - Detroit Lions 31 vs. Green Bay Packers 23
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 35 vs. Green Bay Packers 11
- 2017 - Green Bay Packers 17 vs. Detroit Lions 30
- 2016 - Detroit Lions 24 vs. Green Bay Packers 31
- 2016 - Green Bay Packers 34 vs. Detroit Lions 27
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 23 vs. Green Bay Packers 27
- 2015 - Green Bay Packers 16 vs. Detroit Lions 18
