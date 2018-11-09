How to watch Green Bay vs. Miami: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Packers vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)
Current records: Green Bay 3-4-1; Miami 5-4
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Green Bay is heading back home. They will square off against Miami at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point point margin of victory.
Green Bay came up short against New England last Sunday, falling 17-31. Green Bay got a solid performance out of Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. If you haven't heard Rodgers's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.
As for Miami, stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Houston, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Miami came out on top against the Jets by a score of 13-6.
Miami's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Green Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-4-1. Miami caused 4 turnovers against the Jets, so Green Bay will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5:25 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Packers are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Green Bay are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 5-4-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
