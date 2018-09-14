How to watch Green Bay vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Packers vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)
Last season records: Green Bay 7-9; Minnesota 14-4
What to Know
On Sunday Green Bay takes on Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Green Bay going off at just a 1 point favorite.
Green Bay gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Chicago 24-23. Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Green Bay's success.
Meanwhile, Minnesota had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 24-16 victory over San Francisco.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Minnesota caused 4 turnovers against San Francisco, so Green Bay will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Packers are a slight 1 point favorite against the Vikings.
Last season, Green Bay was 7-9-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they were 11-5-2 against the spread
Series History
Minnesota have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Green Bay.
- 2017 - Green Bay Packers 0 vs. Minnesota Vikings 16
- 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 23 vs. Green Bay Packers 10
- 2016 - Green Bay Packers 38 vs. Minnesota Vikings 25
- 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 17 vs. Green Bay Packers 14
- 2015 - Green Bay Packers 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 13 vs. Green Bay Packers 30
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL, MLB, CFB games affected by Florence
Here's a rundown of matchups affected by the inclement weather hitting the East Coast
-
Mixon out 1-2 weeks with knee injury
The second-year running back left Thursday's game with a knee injury twice, but returned both...
-
NFL odds, best picks, Week 2 predictions
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 2 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Rodgers, Mariota, Big Ben questionable
One of the three star quarterbacks was able to practice in full on Friday, plus more on each...
-
Titans plan to play Gabbert and Mariota
The Titans might be rolling out one strange quarterback timeshare on Sunday
-
Patriots vs. Jaguars odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Bill Belichick and the Patriots