How to watch Green Bay vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)

Last season records: Green Bay 7-9; Minnesota 14-4

What to Know

On Sunday Green Bay takes on Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Green Bay going off at just a 1 point favorite.

Green Bay gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Chicago 24-23. Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Green Bay's success.

Meanwhile, Minnesota had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 24-16 victory over San Francisco.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Minnesota caused 4 turnovers against San Francisco, so Green Bay will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Packers are a slight 1 point favorite against the Vikings.

Last season, Green Bay was 7-9-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they were 11-5-2 against the spread

Series History

Minnesota have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Green Bay.