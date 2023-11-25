Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

Current Records: Jacksonville 7-3, Houston 6-4

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

What to Know

The Texans are on a four-game streak of home wins, while the Jaguars are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Houston Texans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Houston has more to be thankful for after their contest against Arizona on Sunday. The Texans snuck past the Cardinals with a 21-16 win.

The Texans got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tank Dell out in front who picked up 149 receiving yards and a touchdown. Devin Singletary was another key contributor, rushing for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville has more to be thankful for after their match against Tennessee on Sunday. Everything went the Jaguars' way against the Titans as the Jaguars made off with a 34-14 win. The victory was just what Jacksonville needed coming off of a 34-3 loss in their prior match.

The Jaguars relied on the efforts of Calvin Ridley, who picked up 103 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes.

Their wins bumped Houston to 6-4 and Jacksonville to 7-3.

The Texans are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Jacksonville is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.