How to watch Houston vs. Buffalo: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's Playing
Houston Texans (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)
Current records: Houston 2-3; Buffalo 2-3
What to Know
Houston will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Dallas 19-16. Deshaun Watson was the offensive standout of the match for Houston, as he accumulated 375 passing yards and picked up 40 yards on the ground. Watson has been a consistent playmaker for Houston as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Buffalo, but their most recent match may have softened the blow. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Tennessee 13-12.
The last time the two teams met, Houston came up short against Buffalo, falling 30-21. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Texans are a big 10 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Houston are 1-3-1 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 2-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 30 vs. Houston Texans 21
