Who's Playing

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

Current Records: Houston 9-7, Indianapolis 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texans have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

You can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Houston's strategy against Tennessee on Sunday. The Texans blew past the Titans 26-3. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Houston had established a 20 point advantage.

C.J. Stroud looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown while completing 75% of his passes. Ka'imi Fairbairn did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals and two extra points.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Titans to a paltry 187 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Texans' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. Will Anderson Jr. was especially locked on to the Titans' QB and sacked him twice.

Meanwhile, the Colts had just enough and edged the Raiders out 23-20 on Sunday. The victory was just what Indianapolis needed coming off of a 29-10 defeat in their prior game.

The Colts got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Gardner Minshew II out in front who threw for 224 yards and a touchdown. The Colts also relied on Matt Gay, whose 45-yard boot in the fourth quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

Houston's victory bumped their record up to 9-7. As for Indianapolis, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season.

The Texans are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Indianapolis is a slight 1-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Indianapolis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.