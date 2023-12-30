Who's Playing

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts

Current Records: Las Vegas 7-8, Indianapolis 8-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colts and the Raiders are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2016, but likely not for long. The Indianapolis Colts will be playing at home against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Sunday, while it was Indianapolis who put the first points on the board, it was Atlanta who put up more. The Colts suffered a painful 29-10 loss at the hands of the Falcons.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Colts were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.9 yards per play. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Falcons advanced 6.3 yards per play.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas made the experts look like fools on Monday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of Kansas City. They walked away with a 20-14 win over the Chiefs. The win made it back-to-back wins for Las Vegas.

The Raiders can attribute much of their success to Zamir White, who rushed for 145 yards. That's the first time this season that White rushed for 100 or more yards. Jack Jones got in on the action too, converting a pick in the second quarter into a touchdown.

Another reason for the win was the Raiders' imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for four sacks. In that department, Malcolm Koonce was the leader with three sacks.

Indianapolis' defeat dropped their record down to 8-7. As for Las Vegas, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-8.

Indianapolis didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Las Vegas when the teams last played back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 25-20 win. Will the Colts repeat their success, or do the Raiders have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indianapolis is a 3-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Indianapolis and Las Vegas both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.