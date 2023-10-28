Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints @ Indianapolis Colts

Current Records: New Orleans 3-4, Indianapolis 3-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

What to Know

The Colts will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Indianapolis pushed their score all the way to 38 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They and the Browns were almost perfectly matched up, but the Colts suffered an agonizing 39-38 loss. Despite 140 more yards than Cleveland, Indianapolis couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Gardner Minshew II, who threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 13.3 yards per attempt, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Downs, who picked up 125 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Colts found their momentum and kept it and finished the game with 6.8 yards per play. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Browns only advanced 4.4.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored New Orleans last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars. That's two games in a row now that New Orleans has lost by exactly seven points.

Indianapolis now has a losing record at 3-4. As for New Orleans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-4 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Saints are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. This contest will be the Colts' eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 1-point favorite against Indianapolis, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won both of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last 8 years.