Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts

Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-6, Indianapolis 7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Steelers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game the Steelers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought game, but the Steelers had to settle for a 21-18 loss against the Patriots. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Pittsburgh, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

The Steelers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mitch Trubisky, who rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown, and Diontae Johnson who picked up 57 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Steelers played a clean game and finished the game with five penalty yards. That's the most penalty yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Indianapolis' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They suffered a grim 34-14 defeat to the Bengals. The contest was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but Indianapolis couldn't answer the 20 points the Bengals scored afterwards.

Nobody from Indianapolis had a standout game, but they got scores from Mo Alie-Cox and Gardner Minshew II.

Pittsburgh has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-6 record this season. As for Indianapolis, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 7-6.

Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid victory over Indianapolis in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 24-17. Do the Steelers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Colts turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Indianapolis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 42 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won all of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last 8 years.