How to watch Indianapolis vs. Dallas: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 7-6-1; Dallas 8-5-1
What to Know
Dallas will square off against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Dallas have a defense that allows only 18.92 points per game, so Indianapolis's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result it was hoping for last week. They secured a 29-23 W over Philadelphia. Amari Cooper, who caught 10 passes for 217 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Dallas's success.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis came out on top in a nail-biter against Houston, sneaking past 24-21. Houston can consider this payback for the 34-37 defeat they dealt Indianapolis the last time the teams encountered one another.
Dallas are expected to lose by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Dallas to 8-5-1 and Indianapolis to 7-6-1. With a combined 1046 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $168.66
Prediction
The Colts are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cowboys.
This season, Indianapolis are 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 8-4-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
