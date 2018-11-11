How to watch Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 3-5-1; Jacksonville 3-5-1
What to Know
Jacksonville have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Indianapolis at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Jacksonville were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago, as they fell 18-24 to Philadelphia. Jacksonville's defeat came about despite a quality game from Blake Bortles, who accumulated 286 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 8 carries.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis were able to grind out a solid win over Oakland, winning 42-28.
Indianapolis's victory lifted them to 3-5-1 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-5-1. Marlon Mack will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries two weeks ago. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Jacksonville's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.74
Prediction
The Colts are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jaguars.
This season, Indianapolis are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
Jacksonville have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Indianapolis.
- 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 30 vs. Indianapolis Colts 10
- 2017 - Indianapolis Colts 0 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 27
- 2016 - Indianapolis Colts 24 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 20
- 2016 - Jacksonville Jaguars 30 vs. Indianapolis Colts 27
- 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 51 vs. Indianapolis Colts 16
- 2015 - Indianapolis Colts 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 13
