How to watch Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Current records: Indianapolis 3-5-1; Jacksonville 3-5-1

What to Know

Jacksonville have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Indianapolis at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Jacksonville were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago, as they fell 18-24 to Philadelphia. Jacksonville's defeat came about despite a quality game from Blake Bortles, who accumulated 286 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 8 carries.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis were able to grind out a solid win over Oakland, winning 42-28.

Indianapolis's victory lifted them to 3-5-1 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-5-1. Marlon Mack will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries two weeks ago. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Jacksonville's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.74

Prediction

The Colts are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jaguars.

This season, Indianapolis are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

Jacksonville have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Indianapolis.