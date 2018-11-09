How to watch Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 3-5; Jacksonville 3-5
What to Know
Jacksonville have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Indianapolis at 2:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Things haven't been easy for Jacksonville, and their game two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to four. Jacksonville didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 18-24 to Philadelphia. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of Blake Bortles, who accumulated 286 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 8 carries.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 42-28 victory over Oakland. The success made it back-to-back wins for Indianapolis.
Indianapolis's win lifted them to 3-5 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-5. Two weeks ago Indianapolis relied heavily on Marlon Mack, who rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries. It will be up to Jacksonville's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Colts are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jaguars.
This season, Indianapolis are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Jacksonville have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Indianapolis.
- 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 30 vs. Indianapolis Colts 10
- 2017 - Indianapolis Colts 0 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 27
- 2016 - Indianapolis Colts 24 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 20
- 2016 - Jacksonville Jaguars 30 vs. Indianapolis Colts 27
- 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 51 vs. Indianapolis Colts 16
- 2015 - Indianapolis Colts 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 13
