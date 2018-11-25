How to watch Indianapolis vs. Miami: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colts vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis Colts (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)
Current records: Indianapolis 5-5; Miami 5-5
What to Know
Miami have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Indianapolis at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Miami, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Miami received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 12-31 to Green Bay.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Tennessee last Sunday; they left with a four-game streak. Indianapolis took their match against Tennessee by a conclusive 38-10 score. With Indianapolis ahead 24-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Indianapolis's win lifted them to 5-5 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 5-5. In their win, Indianapolis relied heavily on T.Y. Hilton, who caught 9 passes for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. Miami will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.54
Prediction
The Colts are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.
This season, Indianapolis are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 5-5-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 9.5 point favorite.
Series History
Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Miami Dolphins 12 vs. Indianapolis Colts 18
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
49ers release Foster after arrest
Foster allegedly pushed and slapped a woman at the team hotel on Saturday
-
Prisco's Week 12 Picks: Giants stun PHI
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 12, including the Giants getting their third-straight...
-
Injuries: Mariota good, Green doubtful
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 12 in the NFL will go right here
-
Mock: Chiefs grab DT, Rams pick CB
The shootout was fun to watch, but the Chiefs and Rams want to plug some holes on defense
-
Tips: Don't overrate traveling east
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 12 slate