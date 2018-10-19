How to watch Jacksonville vs. Houston: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)
Current records: Jacksonville 3-3; Houston 3-3
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Jacksonville is heading back home. On Sunday they take on Houston at 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Jacksonville suffered a grim 7-40 defeat to Dallas last Sunday. Jacksonville got a solid performance out of Blake Bortles, who passed for 149 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Bortles has been a consistent playmaker for Jacksonville as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Houston might be getting used to good results now that the squad have three wins in a row. They walked away with a 20-13 win over Buffalo.
Jacksonville simply couldn't be stopped the last time the two teams met, as they easily beat Houston 45-7. Will Jacksonville repeat their success, or does Houston have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Jaguars are a solid 5 point favorite against the Texans.
This season, Jacksonville are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 1-4-1 against the spread
Series History
Houston have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Jacksonville.
- 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 45 vs. Houston Texans 7
- 2017 - Houston Texans 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 29
- 2016 - Houston Texans 21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 20
- 2016 - Jacksonville Jaguars 21 vs. Houston Texans 24
- 2015 - Houston Texans 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 6
- 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 20 vs. Houston Texans 31
