How to watch Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)
Current records: Jacksonville 3-8-1; Indianapolis 6-5-1
What to Know
Jacksonville will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Jacksonville now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Jacksonville weren't quite Buffalo's equal in the second half when they met last week. Jacksonville fell just short of Buffalo by a score of 21-24. A silver lining for Jacksonville was the play of Leonard Fournette, who rushed for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.
Indianapolis turned the game against Miami into a track meet, one they took the gold medal in after outgaining them 542 yards to 317. Indianapolis narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Miami 27-24. The score was all tied up at the break, but Indianapolis were the better team in the second half.
Indianapolis's victory lifted them to 6-5-1 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-8-1. In Indianapolis's victory, Andrew Luck passed for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns and Eric Ebron snatched 2 receiving TDs. We'll see if Jacksonville have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.42
Prediction
The Colts are a solid 4 point favorite against the Jaguars.
This season, Jacksonville are 3-6-2 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 5-5-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
Jacksonville have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Indianapolis.
- 2018 - Indianapolis Colts 29 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 26
- 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 30 vs. Indianapolis Colts 10
- 2017 - Indianapolis Colts 0 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 27
- 2016 - Indianapolis Colts 24 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 20
- 2016 - Jacksonville Jaguars 30 vs. Indianapolis Colts 27
- 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 51 vs. Indianapolis Colts 16
- 2015 - Indianapolis Colts 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 13
