How to watch Jacksonville vs. N.Y. Jets: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. New York Jets (away)

Current records: Jacksonville 2-1; N.Y. Jets 1-2

What to Know

Jacksonville will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Jets at 1:00 p.m. Given that they both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend.

The point spread favored Jacksonville last Sunday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Tennessee by a score of 9-6. The match was a 3-3 toss-up at halftime, but Jacksonville was outplayed the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the Jets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-17 to Cleveland. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Jets.

It was close but no cigar for Jacksonville as they fell 23-20 to the Jets the last time the two teams met. Maybe Jacksonville will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jaguars are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Jets.

This season, Jacksonville is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 1-2-0 against the spread

Series History

N.Y. Jets have won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 4 years.