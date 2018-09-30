How to watch Jacksonville vs. N.Y. Jets: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jaguars vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. New York Jets (away)
Current records: Jacksonville 2-1; N.Y. Jets 1-2
What to Know
Jacksonville will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Jets at 1:00 p.m. Given that they both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend.
The point spread favored Jacksonville last Sunday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Tennessee by a score of 9-6. The match was a 3-3 toss-up at halftime, but Jacksonville was outplayed the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, the Jets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-17 to Cleveland. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Jets.
It was close but no cigar for Jacksonville as they fell 23-20 to the Jets the last time the two teams met. Maybe Jacksonville will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Jaguars are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, Jacksonville is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 1-2-0 against the spread
Series History
N.Y. Jets have won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - New York Jets 23 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 20
- 2015 - New York Jets 28 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 23
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, MNF picks
Micah Roberts is dialed into the pulse of the Chiefs and Broncos
-
Ravens vs. Steelers odds, SNF picks
Mike Tierney has owned Over-Under picks the last two-plus seasons
-
Josh Gordon to make New England debut
Gordon was acquired from the Browns two weeks ago but was inactive last week against the L...
-
Week 4 NFL odds, picks, top predictions
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 4 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Report: Fitz will start vs. Bears
Dirk Koetter was "one or two plays away" from lifting Fitzpatrick against the Steelers
-
Prisco's picks: Broncos upset Chiefs
Pete Prisco shares his picks for every Week 4 game, including what he's projecting to be a...