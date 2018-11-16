How to watch Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: Jacksonville 3-6; Pittsburgh 6-2-1

What to Know

Pittsburgh will square off against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. If the matchup is anything like the 42-45 finish from the last time they met, this game should be full of action.

Pittsburgh brought a four-game winning streak into their game against Carolina last week; they left with a five-game streak. Everything went Pittsburgh's way against Carolina as they made off with a 52-21 victory. Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns, was a major factor in Pittsburgh's success. That makes it nine straight good games in a row from Roethlisberger.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Jacksonville had to settle for a 26-29 loss against Indianapolis. Jacksonville's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five losses in a row.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 6-2-1 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-6. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Pittsburgh picked up 463 yards, Jacksonville 415).

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 PM ET

Sunday at 1 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Steelers are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.

This season, Jacksonville are 3-5-1 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Jacksonville have won both of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 4 years.