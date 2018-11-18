How to watch Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Jaguars vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)
Current records: Jacksonville 3-6-1; Pittsburgh 6-2-2
What to Know
Jacksonville will take on Pittsburgh at home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. If the matchup is anything like the 42-45 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a hard-fought game, but Jacksonville had to settle for a 26-29 loss against Indianapolis last Sunday. Blake Bortles and Leonard Fournette were two go-getters for Jacksonville despite the loss. The former passed for 320 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the latter rushed for 53 yards and 1 touchdown on 24 carries.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh made easy work of Carolina and carried off a 52-21 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Pittsburgh had established a 45-14 advantage.
Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 6-2-2 while Jacksonville's defeat dropped them down to 3-6-1. Last week Pittsburgh relied heavily on Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns. It will be up to Jacksonville's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.28
Prediction
The Steelers are a solid 5 point favorite against the Jaguars.
This season, Jacksonville are 3-5-1 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 6-3-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Jacksonville have won both of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 42 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 45
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 30
