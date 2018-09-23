How to watch Jacksonville vs. Tennessee: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)

Current records: Jacksonville 2-0; Tennessee 1-1

What to Know

On Sunday Tennessee take on Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. Tennessee aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Tennessee had a rough outing against Miami two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Tennessee came out on top in a nail-biter against Houston, sneaking past 20-17.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville ran circles around New England last Sunday, and the extra yardage (481 yards vs. 316 yards) paid off. Jacksonville walked away with a 31-20 victory over New England. New England can consider this payback for the 20-24 loss they dealt Jacksonville the last time the teams encountered one another.

Their wins bumped Jacksonville to 2-0 and Tennessee to 1-1. In their win, Jacksonville relied heavily on Blake Bortles, who passed for 377 yards and 4 touchdowns. Tennessee will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jaguars are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Titans.

Last season, Jacksonville were 11-8-0 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they were 9-7-2 against the spread

Series History

Tennessee have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Jacksonville.