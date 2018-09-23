How to watch Jacksonville vs. Tennessee: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)
Current records: Jacksonville 2-0; Tennessee 1-1
What to Know
On Sunday Tennessee take on Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. Tennessee aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Tennessee had a rough outing against Miami two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Tennessee came out on top in a nail-biter against Houston, sneaking past 20-17.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville ran circles around New England last Sunday, and the extra yardage (481 yards vs. 316 yards) paid off. Jacksonville walked away with a 31-20 victory over New England. New England can consider this payback for the 20-24 loss they dealt Jacksonville the last time the teams encountered one another.
Their wins bumped Jacksonville to 2-0 and Tennessee to 1-1. In their win, Jacksonville relied heavily on Blake Bortles, who passed for 377 yards and 4 touchdowns. Tennessee will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Jaguars are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Titans.
Last season, Jacksonville were 11-8-0 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they were 9-7-2 against the spread
Series History
Tennessee have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Jacksonville.
- 2017 - Tennessee Titans 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 10
- 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 16 vs. Tennessee Titans 37
- 2016 - Jacksonville Jaguars 38 vs. Tennessee Titans 17
- 2016 - Tennessee Titans 36 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 22
- 2015 - Tennessee Titans 42 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 39
- 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 19 vs. Tennessee Titans 13
