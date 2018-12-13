How to watch Jacksonville vs. Washington: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)

Current records: Jacksonville 4-9; Washington 6-7

What to Know

Jacksonville will square off against Washington at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Jacksonville are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but betters beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Last Thursday, Jacksonville were out to avenge their 6-9 defeat to Tennessee from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Jacksonville ended up on the wrong side of a painful 9-30 walloping at Tennessee's hands. Jacksonville were down by 9-30 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Washington have been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against the Giants making it four winless games in a row. Washington have to be aching after a bruising 16-40 loss to the Giants. Washington were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-34.

Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jaguars are a big 7 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Jacksonville are 4-7-2 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 7-6-0 against the spread

Over/Under: 36

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.