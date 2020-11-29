Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Cleveland 7-3; Jacksonville 1-9

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars head home again Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is limping into the game on a nine-game losing streak.

The Jaguars were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 27-3 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. QB Jake Luton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw four interceptions with only 4.08 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but they still walked away with a 22-17 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but they got scores from RB Kareem Hunt and LB Sione Takitaki.

Cleveland's defense was a presence, as it got past Philadelphia's offensive line to sack the QB five times for a total loss of 26 yards. Leading the way was DE Olivier Vernon and his three sacks. Vernon now has five sacks this year.

The Jaguars are now 1-9 while the Browns sit at 7-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Jacksonville is fourth worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 286.8 on average. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 197 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.09

Odds

The Browns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Browns as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.