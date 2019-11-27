How to watch Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jaguars vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)
Current Records: Jacksonville 4-7; Tampa Bay 4-7
What to Know
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 30.45 points per contest. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Tampa Bay was able to grind out a solid victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week, winning 35-22. Among those leading the charge for the Buccaneers was WR Chris Godwin, who caught seven passes for 184 yards and two TDs. Jameis Winston's 71-yard touchdown toss up the middle to Godwin in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Tampa Bay's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed Atlanta's offensive line for a total of six sacks. Leading the way was LB Devin White and his two sacks.
Meanwhile, a win for Jacksonville just wasn't in the stars as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-20 walloping at the Tennessee Titans' hands. RB Leonard Fournette put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 97 yards and two TDs on 24 carries. Fournette's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago. Fournette's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Jacksonville's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are second worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 15 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Jaguars, the Buccaneers come into the matchup boasting the second fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 78.7. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Over/Under: 48
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 11, 2015 - Tampa Bay 38 vs. Jacksonville 31
