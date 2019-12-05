How to watch Jaguars vs. Chargers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jaguars vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Jacksonville 4-8; Los Angeles 4-8
What to Know
The Los Angeles Chargers are staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:05 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Los Angeles and four for Jacksonville.
It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 23-20 to the Denver Broncos last week. No one had a big game offensively for the Chargers, but they got scores from WR Keenan Allen and RB Austin Ekeler.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville ended up a good deal behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they played, losing 28-11. Jacksonville was down 25-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-6-1 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Chargers come into the game boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 212.6. Less enviably, the Jaguars are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 17 on the season. So the Jacksonville squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Over/Under: 43
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won two out of their last three games against Jacksonville.
- Nov 12, 2017 - Jacksonville 20 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Sep 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 38 vs. Jacksonville 14
- Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Jacksonville 25
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Pederson, Eagles brass on same page
The Eagles have made a few changes, but Pederson insists the Eagles coaching staff and front...
-
Pats left with no kicker as claim fails
Are the Patriots going to go without a kicker this week?
-
Week 14 NFL odds, top picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Player at Kaepernick workout signs deal
One player involved in Colin Kaepernick's November workout has signed an NFL deal
-
Eagles give latest update on Howard
Howard has sat the past three games with a shoulder injury and appears unlikely to play Monday...
-
Top NFL office pool picks for Week 14
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the top NFL office pool picks.
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game