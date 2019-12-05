How to watch Jaguars vs. Chargers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Jacksonville (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Jacksonville 4-8; Los Angeles 4-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers are staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:05 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Los Angeles and four for Jacksonville.

It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 23-20 to the Denver Broncos last week. No one had a big game offensively for the Chargers, but they got scores from WR Keenan Allen and RB Austin Ekeler.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville ended up a good deal behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they played, losing 28-11. Jacksonville was down 25-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-6-1 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Chargers come into the game boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 212.6. Less enviably, the Jaguars are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 17 on the season. So the Jacksonville squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Los Angeles have won two out of their last three games against Jacksonville.