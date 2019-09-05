How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Jacksonville (home) vs. Kansas City (away)

Last Season Records: Jacksonville 5-11-0; Kansas City 12-4-0;

What to Know

Jacksonville and Kansas City are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Last year was nothing to brag about for Jacksonville (5-11), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, after a 12-4 record in the regular season, Kansas City made it as far as the AFC conference championship last year but lost to New England 31-37.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Jacksonville ranked worst with respect to overall touchdowns last year, where the team accrued only 22. On the other hand, the Chiefs were the best in overall touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 66. So...the Jacksonville squad has its work cut out for it.

Since the experts predict a loss, Jacksonville will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Kansas City have won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last five years.