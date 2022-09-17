Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Indianapolis 0-0-1; Jacksonville 0-1

Last Season Records: Jacksonville 3-14; Indianapolis 9-8

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to TIAA Bank Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 23-17 at home and the Jacksonville Jaguars taking the second 26-11.

This past Sunday, the Colts and the Houston Texans finished on equal footing with a 20-20 draw.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville was hampered by 95 penalty yards against the Washington Commanders this past Sunday. Jacksonville was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Washington 28-22. Jacksonville's loss came about despite a quality game from RB James Robinson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Special teams collected ten points for Jacksonville. K Riley Patterson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Colts will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indianapolis.