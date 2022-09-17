Who's Playing
Indianapolis @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Indianapolis 0-0-1; Jacksonville 0-1
Last Season Records: Jacksonville 3-14; Indianapolis 9-8
What to Know
The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to TIAA Bank Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 23-17 at home and the Jacksonville Jaguars taking the second 26-11.
This past Sunday, the Colts and the Houston Texans finished on equal footing with a 20-20 draw.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville was hampered by 95 penalty yards against the Washington Commanders this past Sunday. Jacksonville was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Washington 28-22. Jacksonville's loss came about despite a quality game from RB James Robinson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.
Special teams collected ten points for Jacksonville. K Riley Patterson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
The Colts will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jacksonville have won eight out of their last 14 games against Indianapolis.
- Jan 09, 2022 - Jacksonville 26 vs. Indianapolis 11
- Nov 14, 2021 - Indianapolis 23 vs. Jacksonville 17
- Jan 03, 2021 - Indianapolis 28 vs. Jacksonville 14
- Sep 13, 2020 - Jacksonville 27 vs. Indianapolis 20
- Dec 29, 2019 - Jacksonville 38 vs. Indianapolis 20
- Nov 17, 2019 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Jacksonville 13
- Dec 02, 2018 - Jacksonville 6 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Nov 11, 2018 - Indianapolis 29 vs. Jacksonville 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - Jacksonville 30 vs. Indianapolis 10
- Oct 22, 2017 - Jacksonville 27 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Oct 02, 2016 - Jacksonville 30 vs. Indianapolis 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Jacksonville 51 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Oct 04, 2015 - Indianapolis 16 vs. Jacksonville 13