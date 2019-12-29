How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Indianapolis 7-8; Jacksonville 5-10
What to Know
The Jacksonville Jaguars are home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Jacksonville and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Indianapolis will be strutting in after a victory while the Jaguars will be stumbling in from a loss.
Jacksonville came up short against the Atlanta Falcons last week, falling 24-12. No one had a big game offensively for Jacksonville, but they got one touchdown from WR Chris Conley.
Meanwhile, everything went Indianapolis' way against the Carolina Panthers last week as they made off with a 38-6 win. Indianapolis relied on the efforts of RB Jordan Wilkins, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and RB Marlon Mack, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Mack had trouble finding his footing against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Jaguars are now 5-10 while the Colts sit at 7-8. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest overall touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 24 on the season. The Colts have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in passing yards per game, with only 210.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.62
Odds
The Colts are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Colts, as the game opened with the Colts as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Jacksonville have won five out of their last nine games against Indianapolis.
- Nov 17, 2019 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Jacksonville 13
- Dec 02, 2018 - Jacksonville 6 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Nov 11, 2018 - Indianapolis 29 vs. Jacksonville 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - Jacksonville 30 vs. Indianapolis 10
- Oct 22, 2017 - Jacksonville 27 vs. Indianapolis 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Oct 02, 2016 - Jacksonville 30 vs. Indianapolis 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Jacksonville 51 vs. Indianapolis 16
- Oct 04, 2015 - Indianapolis 16 vs. Jacksonville 13
