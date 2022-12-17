Who's Playing

Dallas @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Dallas 10-3; Jacksonville 5-8

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the Houston Texans 27-23 this past Sunday. The Cowboys' RB Tony Pollard did his thing and punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville's offense rose to the challenge against a Tennessee defense that boasted an average of only 20 points allowed. They walked away with a 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 368 yards on 42 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Lawrence ended up with a passer rating of 168.60.

Jacksonville's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought Dallas up to 10-3 and the Jaguars to 5-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys come into the game boasting the most forced fumbles in the league at 16. As for Jacksonville, they enter the contest with only six thrown interceptions, good for third best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.