Who's Playing

Miami @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Miami 0-2; Jacksonville 1-1

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at TIAA Bank Field. The Dolphins are out to continue a four-game streak of away wins.

It was close but no cigar for Miami as they fell 31-28 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Despite the defeat, Miami had strong showings from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for two TDs and 328 yards on 47 attempts, and TE Mike Gesicki, who caught eight passes for one TD and 130 yards. Fitzpatrick hadn't helped his team much against the New England Patriots last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought contest, but Jacksonville had to settle for a 33-30 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Jacksonville's loss came about despite a quality game from RB James Robinson, who rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 16 carries.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. With a combined 890 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville have won both of the games they've played against Miami in the last six years.