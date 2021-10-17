Who's Playing

Miami @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Miami 1-4; Jacksonville 0-5

What to Know

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.8 points per game. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. ET Oct. 17 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Dolphins were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 45-17 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Myles Gaskin, who snatched two receiving TDs. Gaskin's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the contest between Jacksonville and the Tennessee Titans last week was not a total blowout, but with the Jaguars falling 37-19 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Jacksonville's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB James Robinson, who rushed for one TD and 149 yards on 18 carries. This was the first time Robinson has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Dolphins going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Miami had enough points to win and then some against the Jaguars when the two teams previously met in September of last year, taking their game 31-13. Will Miami repeat their success, or does Jacksonville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London,

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville have won two out of their last three games against Miami.