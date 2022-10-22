Who's Playing

New York @ Jacksonville

Current Records: New York 4-1; Jacksonville 2-4

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing at home against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Jacksonville 19, New York 18.83), so any points scored will be well earned.

The Jaguars suffered a bitter loss this past Sunday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville took a 34-27 hit to the loss column. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Trevor Lawrence, who passed for one TD and 165 yards on 22 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns. Lawrence hadn't helped his team much against the Houston Texans two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Lawrence's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, New York didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 24-20 win. New York's RB Saquon Barkley filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. The Giants' victory came on a one-yard rush from Barkley with only 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Jaguars going off at just a 3-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Jacksonville against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Jacksonville is now 2-4 while New York sits at 4-1. New York is 3-1 after wins this season, and Jacksonville is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a 3-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.