Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Pittsburgh 9-0; Jacksonville 1-8

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The Steelers are cruising in on a nine-game winning streak while Jacksonville is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Pittsburgh this past Sunday. They were the clear victors by a 36-10 margin over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Pittsburgh had established a 29-7 advantage. Their QB Ben Roethlisberger did his thing and passed for four TDs and 333 yards on 46 attempts. Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 148.20.

Special teams collected 12 points for Pittsburgh. K Chris Boswell delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

There was early excitement for Jacksonville after they claimed the game's first points this past Sunday, but it was the Green Bay Packers who ended up claiming the real prize. The Jaguars were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 24-20 to Green Bay. One thing holding Jacksonville back was the mediocre play of QB Jake Luton, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 169 yards passing.

Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 9-0 while Jacksonville's defeat dropped them down to 1-8. Pittsburgh has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.11 points per game. We'll see if Jacksonville can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a big 10-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Jacksonville have won two out of their last three games against Pittsburgh.