How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Jacksonville (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Jacksonville 3-4; Houston 5-3

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC South battle as Houston and Jacksonville will face off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Houston going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

The struggle was real when Houston and Oakland clashed last week, but Houston ultimately edged out the opposition 27-24.

Jacksonville had a touchdown and change to spare in a 29-15 win over the Jets. Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew was slinging it as he passed for 279 yards and three TDs on 34 attempts. Minshew ended up with a passer rating of 119.60. Minshew's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Jacksonville's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Sam Darnold and embarrassed the Jets' offensive line for a total of seven sacks for a loss of 51 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DE Yannick Ngakoue and DE Josh Allen, who each racked up two sacks.

Their wins bumped the Texans to 5-3 and the Jaguars to 3-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston comes into the contest boasting the second most overall touchdowns in the league at 25. Less enviably, the Jaguars are worst in the league in rushing touchdowns, with only one on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Wembley Stadium -- London,

Wembley Stadium -- London, TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last nine games against Jacksonville.