How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Jacksonville 3-4; Houston 5-3
What to Know
Get ready for an AFC South battle as Houston and Jacksonville will face off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Houston going off at just a 1-point favorite.
The struggle was real when Houston and Oakland clashed last week, but Houston ultimately edged out the opposition 27-24.
Jacksonville had a touchdown and change to spare in a 29-15 win over the Jets. Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew looked sharp as he passed for 279 yards and three TDs on 34 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Minshew's 70-yard TD bomb to WR Chris Conley in the first quarter. Minshew's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Jacksonville's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Sam Darnold and embarrassed the Jets' offensive line for a total of seven sacks for a loss of 51 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DE Yannick Ngakoue and DE Josh Allen, who each racked up two sacks.
Their wins bumped the Texans to 5-3 and the Jaguars to 3-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston enters the matchup with 25 overall touchdowns, good for third best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only one on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Wembley Stadium -- London,
- TV: NFL Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $108.14
Odds
The Texans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Bettors have moved against the Texans slightly, as the game opened with the Texans as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Houston have won seven out of their last nine games against Jacksonville.
- Sep 15, 2019 - Houston 13 vs. Jacksonville 12
- Dec 30, 2018 - Houston 20 vs. Jacksonville 3
- Oct 21, 2018 - Houston 20 vs. Jacksonville 7
- Dec 17, 2017 - Jacksonville 45 vs. Houston 7
- Sep 10, 2017 - Jacksonville 29 vs. Houston 7
- Dec 18, 2016 - Houston 21 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Nov 13, 2016 - Houston 24 vs. Jacksonville 21
- Jan 03, 2016 - Houston 30 vs. Jacksonville 6
- Oct 18, 2015 - Houston 31 vs. Jacksonville 20
