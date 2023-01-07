Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Tennessee 7-9; Jacksonville 8-8

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Jacksonville and the Tennessee Titans will face off in an AFC South battle at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

A well-balanced attack led Jacksonville over the Houston Texans every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Jacksonville was the clear victor by a 31-3 margin over Houston. With Jacksonville ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their RB Travis Etienne looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 108 yards on nine carries. That touchdown -- a 62-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Meanwhile, Tennessee came up short against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday, falling 27-13. QB Joshua Dobbs wasn't much of a difference maker for the Titans; Dobbs threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

The Jaguars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 8-8 while Tennessee's loss dropped them down to 7-9. We'll find out if Jacksonville can add another positive mark to their record or if Tennessee can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Jacksonville's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $143.99

Odds

The Jaguars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Tennessee have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Jacksonville.