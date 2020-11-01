Le'Veon Bell was always expected to be part of this Sunday's game between the Jets and Chiefs. The surprising part is that Bell, who started the season with the Jets, is now a member of the Chiefs after New York released the two-time All-Pro running back. Bell, whose Jets tenure lasted a mere 17 games, rushed for 39 yards on six carries in his Kansas City debut, a blowout victory over the Broncos. Bell is expected to have a heavier workout this Sunday against his former teammates, who are 0-7 following last Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Bills.

The Chiefs are a whopping 19.5-point favorite to win Sunday's game, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Seven of our eight CBS Sports NFL experts have picked the Chiefs to cover the spread. Each of our experts have picked the Chiefs to improve to 7-1.

Before we preview Sunday's game, here's how you can watch the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Chiefs, fresh off of winning the franchise's first title in 50 years, remain the team to beat in the AFC. Through seven games, the Chiefs boast the NFL's fifth best scoring offense and ninth-ranked scoring defense. Patrick Mahomes is enjoying another All-Pro caliber season, with 16 touchdowns and just one interception thus far. Travis Kelce (501 yards, five touchdowns) and Tyreek Hill (439 yards, five touchdowns) continue to lead the Chiefs' passing attack, while rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (551 yards, two touchdowns) has anchored Kansas City's ground game. Kansas City's defense has been led by defensive linemen Chris Jones (4.5 sacks) Frank Clark (three sacks), and safety Tyrann Mathieu (two interceptions, 31 tackles).

The Jets' defense (despite losing safety Jamal Adams and Steve McLendon) still has some good players, led by linebacker Avery Williamson (50 tackles, one interception) and defensive backs Brian Poole (two interceptions, six passes defensed) and Pierre Desir (three interceptions). And while the Jets' defense is currently fifth in the NFL in red zone efficiency, the unit has been unable to make up for New York's 32nd ranked scoring offense. New York's offense, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, did start showing signs of life during the first half of Sunday's game, after Jets coach Adam Gase decided to relinquish play calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. That being said, the Jets are still dead last in the league in third down and red zone efficiency.

Prediction

Don't be surprised if Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams stuffs the box in order to limited Bell's effectiveness against his former team. If that happens, it could lead to a field day for Mahomes, who has had just one 300-yard game in his last four outings.

Score: Chiefs, 31-6