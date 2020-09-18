Who's Playing

San Francisco @ New York

Current Records: San Francisco 0-1; New York 0-1

Last Season Records: New York 7-9; San Francisco 13-3

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will square off against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The 49ers are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

There was early excitement for San Francisco after they claimed the game's first points this past Sunday, but it was the Arizona Cardinals who ended up claiming the real prize. San Francisco was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Arizona 24-20. Despite the loss, San Francisco had strong showings from RB Raheem Mostert, who snatched one receiving TD, and QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who passed for two TDs and 259 yards on 33 attempts. One of the most thrilling moments was Mostert's 76-yard TD reception up the middle in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, New York had to start their season on the road this past Sunday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. A silver lining for the Jets was the play of WR Jamison Crowder, who caught seven passes for one TD and 115 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Crowder's 69-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the third quarter.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.