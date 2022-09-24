Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ New York

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-2; New York 1-1

What to Know

The New York Jets will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for the Jets and the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, but New York stepped up in the second half for a 31-30 victory. New York QB Joe Flacco was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 307 yards on 44 attempts. Flacco ended up with a passer rating of 147.70.

Speaking of close games: the point spread favored Cincinnati this past Sunday, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 20-17 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got one touchdown from WR Tee Higgins. QB Joe Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 122.30.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed nine. K Evan McPherson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

New York came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bengals when the two teams previously met in October of last year, sneaking past 34-31. Will the Jets repeat their success, or does Cincinnati have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Paramount+

Paramount+ (get one month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cincinnati have won two out of their last three games against New York.