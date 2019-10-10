How to watch Jets vs. Cowboys: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Jets vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Jets (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: N.Y. Jets 0-4-0; Dallas 3-2-0
What to Know
Dallas will square off against the Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Dallas is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 94 yards due to penalties like the Cowboys did last week. They took a 34-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Green Bay. Dallas got a solid performance out of WR Amari Cooper, who caught 11 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Dak Prescott's 53-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to Cooper in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for the Jets, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They suffered a grim 31-6 defeat to Philadelphia. The Jets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Dallas comes into the game boasting the most yards per game in the league at 452.80. Less enviably, the Jets are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Jets.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jets.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
N.Y. Jets won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 19, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 19 vs. Dallas 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
How to watch Giants vs. Patriots
Everything you need to know about Giants-Patriots in Week 6
-
Jags owner hints Ramsey could play
The Jalen Ramsey drama is still going in Jacksonville
-
Jets' Herndon out, Mosley 'doubtful'
Although they'll get their franchise QB back, the Jets will still take the field without at...
-
NFL bans Ravens' dropkick on kickoff
The NFL was not a fan of the way the Ravens kicked the ball off earlier this year
-
Elliott not concerned with fewer touches
The two-time NFL rushing champ isn't worried about his individual numbers, and for good reason
-
Patriots vs. Giants odds, best TNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Giants vs. Patriots game 10,000 times.
-
49ers vs. Browns takeaways
San Francisco runs wild against a Cleveland team that struggled in all facets in prime time
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too