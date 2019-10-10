How to watch Jets vs. Cowboys: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

N.Y. Jets (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Jets 0-4-0; Dallas 3-2-0

What to Know

Dallas will square off against the Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Dallas is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 94 yards due to penalties like the Cowboys did last week. They took a 34-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Green Bay. Dallas got a solid performance out of WR Amari Cooper, who caught 11 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Dak Prescott's 53-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to Cooper in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for the Jets, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They suffered a grim 31-6 defeat to Philadelphia. The Jets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Dallas comes into the game boasting the most yards per game in the league at 452.80. Less enviably, the Jets are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Jets.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jets.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

N.Y. Jets won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.