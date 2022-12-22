Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ New York

Current Records: Jacksonville 6-8; New York 7-7

What to Know

The New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. New York has the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets have a defense that allows only 18.79 points per game, so Jacksonville's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but New York was not quite the Detroit Lions' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. New York fell in a 20-17 heartbreaker. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but they had been the slight favorite coming in. RB Zonovan Knight had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 23 yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Jacksonville ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 40-34 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 21-7 deficit. WR Zay Jones was the offensive standout of the contest for the Jaguars, catching six passes for three TDs and 109 yards. Trevor Lawrence's 59-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to Jones in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

The Jets are now 7-7 while Jacksonville sits at 6-8. Jacksonville is 2-3 after wins this year, and New York is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New York have won three out of their last five games against Jacksonville.