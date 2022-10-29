Who's Playing

New England @ New York

Current Records: New England 3-4; New York 5-2

What to Know

The New England Patriots won both of their matches against the New York Jets last season (25-6 and 54-13) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. New England and New York will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The Jets will be strutting in after a win while the Patriots will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New England received a tough blow this past Monday as they fell 33-14 to the Chicago Bears. QB Bailey Zappe had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 185 yards passing. Zappe ended up with a passer rating of 131.10.

Meanwhile, New York netted a 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. New York's RB Breece Hall did his thing and punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 62-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Patriots going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

New England is now 3-4 while the Jets sit at 5-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New England comes into the game boasting the third most rushing touchdowns in the NFL at nine. New York is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with nine rushing touchdowns.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Odds

The Patriots are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New England have won 13 out of their last 14 games against New York.