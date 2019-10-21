How to watch Jets vs. Patriots: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Jets vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Jets (home) vs. New England (away)
Current Records: N.Y. Jets 1-4-0; New England 6-0-0
What to Know
The Jets head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 10 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Jets and New England will face off in an AFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The Jets aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Jets came out on top in a nail-biter against Dallas last week, sneaking past 24-22. No one put up better numbers for the Jets than WR Robby Anderson, who really brought his A game. He caught five passes for 125 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Anderson has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Anderson's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
New England turned the game against the Giants into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 448 yards to 178. Everything went New England's way against the Giants as they made off with a 35-14 win. The victory was familiar territory for the Patriots, who now have six in a row.
Their wins bumped the Jets to 1-4 and the Patriots to 6-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jets are stumbling into the game with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only three on the season. To make matters even worse for the Jets, the Patriots rank first in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 19 on the season. So the Jets squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Patriots are a big 10-point favorite against the Jets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 43
Series History
New England have won eight out of their last nine games against N.Y. Jets.
- Sep 22, 2019 - New England 30 vs. N.Y. Jets 14
- Dec 30, 2018 - New England 38 vs. N.Y. Jets 3
- Nov 25, 2018 - New England 27 vs. N.Y. Jets 13
- Dec 31, 2017 - New England 26 vs. N.Y. Jets 6
- Oct 15, 2017 - New England 24 vs. N.Y. Jets 17
- Dec 24, 2016 - New England 41 vs. N.Y. Jets 3
- Nov 27, 2016 - New England 22 vs. N.Y. Jets 17
- Dec 27, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 26 vs. New England 20
- Oct 25, 2015 - New England 30 vs. N.Y. Jets 23
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Cardinals are working out Jay Ajayi
The Cardinals are hosting Ajayi as they seek running back help
-
Texans show support for Astros
The Texans are fans of the Astros
-
Patriots vs. Jets odds, top expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Tom Brady and the Patriots.
-
Fuller has significant hamstring injury
Fuller exited Sunday's loss to the Colts with the injury, and was replaced by Kenny Stills...
-
Johnson: Eagles players late to practice
Johnson preaches accountability after the Eagles get blown out by Cowboys
-
Jets vs. Patriots odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulates Monday's Patriots vs. Jets game 10,000 times.
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there
-
Saints at Bears: Live updates
The Saints proved that even with a backup quarterback, they are one of the more complete teams...