How to watch Jets vs. Patriots: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

N.Y. Jets (home) vs. New England (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Jets 1-4-0; New England 6-0-0

What to Know

The Jets head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 10 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Jets and New England will face off in an AFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The Jets aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Jets came out on top in a nail-biter against Dallas last week, sneaking past 24-22. No one put up better numbers for the Jets than WR Robby Anderson, who really brought his A game. He caught five passes for 125 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Anderson has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Anderson's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

New England turned the game against the Giants into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 448 yards to 178. Everything went New England's way against the Giants as they made off with a 35-14 win. The victory was familiar territory for the Patriots, who now have six in a row.

Their wins bumped the Jets to 1-4 and the Patriots to 6-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jets are stumbling into the game with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only three on the season. To make matters even worse for the Jets, the Patriots rank first in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 19 on the season. So the Jets squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Patriots are a big 10-point favorite against the Jets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

New England have won eight out of their last nine games against N.Y. Jets.