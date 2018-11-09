How to watch Kansas City vs. Arizona: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)

Current records: Kansas City 8-1; Arizona 2-6

What to Know

Kansas City will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against Arizona at 2:00 p.m. Kansas City strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 36.33 points per game.

Kansas City brought a two-game winning streak into their match against Cleveland last-week game; they left with a three-game streak. Kansas City strolled past Cleveland with points to spare, taking the game 37-21. Among those leading the charge for Kansas City was Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 375 yards and 3 touchdowns. That makes it nine straight good games in a row from Mahomes.

Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Arizona, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They came out on top in a nail-biter against San Francisco, sneaking past 18-15.

Their wins bumped Kansas City to 8-1 and Arizona to 2-6. Kansas City's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Arizona defensive front that amassed four sacks against San Francisco, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chiefs are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Kansas City are 8-1-0 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 3-3-2 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.