How to watch Kansas City vs. Denver: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: Kansas City 6-1; Denver 3-4

What to Know

On Sunday Kansas City will take on Denver at 1:00 p.m. Kansas City will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

When you finish with 304 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything came up roses for Kansas City against Cincinnati last Sunday as the team secured a 45-10 win. Among those leading the charge for Kansas City was Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 358 yards and 4 touchdowns. That makes it seven straight good games in a row from Mahomes.

Meanwhile, Denver has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They put a hurting on Arizona to the tune of 45-10. The oddsmakers were on Denver's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Their wins bumped Kansas City to 6-1 and Denver to 3-4. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Denver and Kansas City will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chiefs are a big 10 point favorite against the Broncos.

This season, Kansas City is 7-0-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 2-4-1 against the spread

Series History

Kansas City has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Denver.