How to watch Kansas City vs. Denver: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)
Current records: Kansas City 6-1; Denver 3-4
What to Know
On Sunday Kansas City will take on Denver at 1:00 p.m. Kansas City will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
When you finish with 304 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything came up roses for Kansas City against Cincinnati last Sunday as the team secured a 45-10 win. Among those leading the charge for Kansas City was Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 358 yards and 4 touchdowns. That makes it seven straight good games in a row from Mahomes.
Meanwhile, Denver has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They put a hurting on Arizona to the tune of 45-10. The oddsmakers were on Denver's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Their wins bumped Kansas City to 6-1 and Denver to 3-4. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Denver and Kansas City will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Chiefs are a big 10 point favorite against the Broncos.
This season, Kansas City is 7-0-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 2-4-1 against the spread
Series History
Kansas City has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Denver.
- 2018 - Denver Broncos 23 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 27
- 2017 - Denver Broncos 24 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 27
- 2017 - Kansas City Chiefs 29 vs. Denver Broncos 19
- 2016 - Kansas City Chiefs 33 vs. Denver Broncos 10
- 2016 - Denver Broncos 27 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 30
- 2015 - Denver Broncos 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 29
- 2015 - Kansas City Chiefs 24 vs. Denver Broncos 31
