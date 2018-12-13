How to watch Kansas City vs. L.A. Chargers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Current records: Kansas City 11-2; L.A. Chargers 10-3

What to Know

The Chargers will square off against Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Chargers are expected to lose by 3.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-1 ATS in away games but only 7-6 all in all.

The Chargers might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They managed a somewhat close 26-21 win over Cincinnati. The Chargers can attribute much of their success to Austin Ekeler, who rushed for 66 yards and 1 touchdown on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Kansas City ultimately got the result it was hoping for last week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Baltimore, sneaking past 27-24. The success made it back-to-back wins for Kansas City.

When the two teams last met, the Chargers came up short against Kansas City, falling 28-38. Can the Chargers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.86

Prediction

The Chiefs are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Chargers.

This season, Kansas City are 8-4-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they are 7-6-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 53.5

Series History

Kansas City have won all of the games they've played against L.A. Chargers in the last 4 years.