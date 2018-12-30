How to watch Kansas City vs. Oakland: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)

Current records: Kansas City 11-4; Oakland 4-11

What to Know

Kansas City will square off against Oakland at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Kansas City strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.33 points per game.

Kansas City's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 31-38 loss against Seattle. Kansas City got a solid performance out of Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Oakland received the perfect holiday gift last week. They walked away with a 27-14 victory over Denver. For Oakland, this is just revenge for the 19-20 defeat they suffered against Denver the last time they faced one another.

Kansas City are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so bettors better beware.

Oakland's victory lifted them to 4-11 while Kansas City's loss dropped them down to 11-4. In their win, Oakland relied heavily on Doug Martin, who rushed for 107 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries. Kansas City will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $145.10

Prediction

The Chiefs are a big 14.5 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Kansas City are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 5-9-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 13.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 52.5

Series History

Kansas City have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Oakland.