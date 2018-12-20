How to watch L.A. Chargers vs. Baltimore: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)

Current records: L.A. Chargers 11-3; Baltimore 8-6

On Saturday Baltimore will take on the Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET. Scoring has dipped the last three games for Baltimore, a trend the Chargers would like to contribute towards.

Baltimore stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Kansas City, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Baltimore were able to grind out a solid win over Tampa Bay last week, winning 20-12. Gus Edwards was the offensive standout of the match for Baltimore, as he rushed for 104 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, after losing to Kansas City the last time they met, the Chargers decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Chargers dodged a bullet, finishing off Kansas City 29-28. Winning may never get old, but the Chargers sure are getting used to it with four in a row now.

Baltimore are expected to lose by 4.5. Those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 ATS when expected to lose.

When the two teams last met, Baltimore came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chargers, sneaking past 29-26. The rematch might be a little tougher for Baltimore since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

When: Saturday at 8:20 PM ET

Saturday at 8:20 PM ET Where: StubHub Center, California

StubHub Center, California TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Chargers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Ravens.

This season, L.A. Chargers are 8-6-0 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 7-6-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 44.5

Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.