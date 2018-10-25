How to watch L.A. Rams vs. Green Bay: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)

Current records: L.A. Rams 7-0; Green Bay 3-2-1

What to Know

Green Bay have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge the Rams on the road at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Green Bay had a rough outing against Detroit three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Two weeks ago, Green Bay narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past San Francisco 33-30. Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 425 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Green Bay's success. If you haven't heard Rodgers's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.

Meanwhile, the Rams brought a six-game winning streak into their game against San Francisco ; they left with a seven-game streak. The Rams made easy work of San Francisco last Sunday and carried off a 39-10 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Rams had established a 32-10 advantage.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 7-0 and Green Bay to 3-2-1. Green Bay's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Rams defensive front that amassed seven sacks against San Francisco, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Rams are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Packers.

This season, L.A. Rams are 4-2-1 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.